Investor's Watch List - TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY)



TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG) ended lower -18.92% and complete the day at $0.0030. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 20.54 million. After opening at $0.0038, the stock hit as high as $0.0039. However, it traded between $0.003 and $0.4799 over the last twelve months.



TagLikeMe Corp., formerly Morgan Creek Energy Corp., is an Internet media and digital information technology company. The Company is engaged in the business of connecting online users with others.



Has TAGG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY) closed yesterday at $8.86, a -2.42% decrease. Around 91,062 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 125,409 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.29 billion.



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited (Telecom) is a supplier of telecommunications and information, communications and technology (ICT) services in New Zealand and Australia. Telecom provides a range of telecommunications and ICT products and services, including local, national, international and telephone services; mobile services, data



Has NZTCY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) moved -6.09 percent lower at $0.863 and traded between $0.86 and $0.94 after opening the day at $0.93. Its performance over the last five days remained -15.39%, which stands at -25.6% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 310.95%.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands.



Why Should Investors Buy VPCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares fall, losing -0.47 percent to close at $27.65. The stock is up around 4.89% this year and 3.56% for the last 12 months. Around 41,012 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 35,867 shares.



National Australia Bank Limited provides products, advice and services. In Australia, it operates through National Australia Bank, MLC and UBank. In the United Kingdom, it operates through Clydesdale Bank. In New Zealand,



Will NABZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/