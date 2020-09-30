Juggernaut: A Trust-Less Network Allowing Users to Run Businesses and Create Synth DeFi Assets

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The beauty of Juggernaut is that it allows the users to develop customized DeFi assets conducive to their business. In other words, Juggernaut takes the financial operations and understanding of the community to the next level.



This is done by allowing users to provide unique synthetic derivatives to the customers or their specific users. Presently, the platform has been developed to provide the synthetic assets only, but the developments are ongoing to add more tools and integrations to the system.



The benefits of building a DeFi community are manifold. These systems allow investors to invest in various assets and not stick to one particular trade. Secondly, it also allows an everyday investor to transact with the platform the same way as an institutional investor.



Customization Creates the Way for Endless Possibilities



The concept of tailor-made DeFi integrated with a business idea is highly lucrative, scalable, and a revolutionary aspect of Juggernaut. Such a model will not only bring more liquidity into the hands of investors but shall continue to do so for a long period of time.



Thereby, with Juggernaut's customized DeFi abilities, business owners, investors, and traders are looking at a sustainable growth model, revenue generation with less intensity of speculation in the synthetic derivatives market.



Furthermore, the users stand to gain heavily from the staking and lock-in incentives. Due to the lock-in incentivization, $7.7 billion has been locked in with Juggernaut until before the mid of September 2020.



Every business owner can create, modify, and modularize the synthetic derivatives proffered by the JGN 'j' tokens. This means that since the platform will expand and diversify in the future, there can be more series of tokens that will address the different aspects of a business.



Similarly, JGN will provide users with next-gen DeFi infrastructure that has an extensive network of DeFi capabilities.



Usage of 'j' Tokens on the JGN Ecosystem



The 'j' tokens can be used to create, customize, and modularize the business operations via DeFi synthetics. Apart from this, the users can also regularize acceptance, allocation, and distribution of the profits among the users.



It can also help streamline the payment of commissions and dividends generated from swaps, stops, options, and calls. Furthermore, all the users are rewarded as per their activity and performance levels.



Another good thing about working with Juggernaut is that the business owners can also propagate the synths to be traded on other platforms powered by the Ethereum blockchain. So, it is not necessary to confine the trading options on a single platform. The users can take it forward, and because Juggernaut is a DeFi community, it is trustless, immutable, and a highly secure platform.



This is because crypto assets back all the synths that a business owner can generate on Juggernaut. Thus, these assets boast better liquidity and are easy to operationalize.



The First Operational Business Case on JGN



The very first business operating on the JGN network goes by the name of SKM. SKM leverages the communication and networking power of the DeFi community, combined with JGN's ability to allocate the resources and allow SKM to reward the network operators and miners.



SKM or Skrumable Network is a P2P network structure that allows seamless, secure, and fast communication between the nodes via a hashed message protocol. Here, two types of nodes help run the communication network wherein the peer nodes broadcast, send, and receive messages while the validator nodes help create data blocks.



In short, SKM provides a system for inter-node and inter-validator communication that is highly secure and authenticated.



However, the miners need to stake JGN for getting to the mining machines in SKM. Plus, to receive a bonus reward, the miners need to stake for a designated time. However, the reward distribution can change as per the market forces.



JGN Fares better than other similar systems



With Juggernaut, the users and crypto-asset owners have access to a wide gamut of services and provisions that makes the success seem easy and approachable. With functions like collateral token (meaning JGN aims to allocate some percentage of the JGN tokens into every project).



Added to this, synthetics customization, ability to pay attention to the business, modern DeFi systems, and a higher market cap are available while working on the network.



Token Distribution and Supply



There are 150,000,000 tokens in supply from the JGN network, and they have made a sorted plan to distribute the tokens among the network smartly. These tokens can be bought or swapped from Uniswap, Balancer, and DeXs. But only 1% of the tokens are available on these platforms without any lock-ups.



4% of the tokens will be given under a private sale with a 3-month lockup period. 5% is with the advisers and teams for a 24 months lock-up period. Partners of JGN will be allowed to take 10% of the token supply, 20% with the foundation, and the rest 60% is available for yield farming.



To sum it up



Juggernaut is different from other DeFi systems. Not only is it secure, fast, and reliable, but it also helps businesses expand, sustain, and scale as needed. Creating custom synthetics backed by verifiable assets and the ability to offer the user-generated custom synth and offer them to the world to purchase males JGN unique and a highly profitable platform.



About Cryptoshib

Criptoshib tries to keep crypto enthusiasts updated with the latest happenings and stories from the crypto world. We try to post stories about projects and people of the crypto and blockchain communities from around the world.



Media Contact



https://cryptoshib.com/juggernaut-network-to-run-businesses/