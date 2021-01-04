La Mexicana Taco Bar Builds a Hefty Plant-Based and Vegan Menu

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- La Mexicana Taco Bar, a Wilton Manors based casual, taco restaurant will be unveiling their plant-based menu and look, comprised of so many unique flavors, including refried beans and rice, and braised vegetables.



"We're excited to be part of the vegan culture and are very passionate about creating a fun, inclusive environment where everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the authentic Mexican food that we are known for," says Diva Name, founder of La Mexicana Taco Bar.



Other Mexican offerings will include tacos with guacamole, vegan chorizo, and vegan cheese. Inspired by the term plant-based, the menu has been created to include traditional vegan options as well as non-traditional menu items. The carefully curated menu is available for lunch and dinner. The tortillas for all of the tacos are corn-based, not flour based for those that are looking for gluten free options.



Diva Name told us, "Our restaurant is built around celebrating life and it's been so important to me that our guests feel welcome."



Whether vegan, vegetarian or omnivore, be sure to enjoy the deliciousness of these delicious plant-based meals. The Chef staff are serving some of the most creative and tasty vegan dishes around, has created recipes with this in mind.



Ms. Name continued, "We have new recipes to try all the time, with things like mushrooms, beans, sweet potatoes and tofu."



For those that need to make a stop on their way home from the game, this plant-based restaurant will be a welcomed option.



