Laboratory Automation Systems Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory automation systems are playing a key role in optimizing and maximizing the accuracy of laboratory test results and reducing human errors, while simultaneously ensuring that tests are conducted fast and efficiently. These systems also enable laboratories to deliver more accurate reports and generates data faster which ensures actionable data is available on short notice and for proper review.



Key Highlights of Report



In August 2019, Agilent acquired BioTek Instruments. The acquisition helped Agilent to expand its presence and expertise in cell analysis as well as create a robust position in large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas.



The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.2% in 2020. Key driving factors include rising focus on laboratory research and increasing funding by investors and international organizations.



Key players operating in the market are Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux, and Abbott.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the laboratory automation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Robotic Arm

Microplate Readers

Automated Workstation

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Genomics

Proteomics



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics lab

Forensics

Others



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High demand for automation systems in biotech segment



4.2.2.2. Increasing research activity



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High production cost



4.2.3.2. Lack of proper planning for technology development



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Robotic Arm



5.1.2. Microplate Readers



5.1.3. Automated Workstation



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Drug Discovery



6.1.2. Clinical Diagnostics



6.1.3. Microbiology



6.1.4. Genomics



6.1.5. Proteomics



Chapter 7. Laboratory Automation Systems Market End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Biotechnology



7.1.2. Pharmaceutical



7.1.3. Diagnostics lab



7.1.4. Forensics



7.1.5. Others



CONTINUED…!



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.