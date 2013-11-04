Fast Market Research recommends "LiDAR Market by Components (INS, Laser, GPS/GNSS, Camera, MEMS), Product Types (Airborne, Mobile, Terrestrial), Applications (Corridor Mapping, Forestry, Mining, Topographic Surveying, Volumetric Mapping) - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The term 'LiDAR' is an acronym for 'Light Detection and Ranging', which has been derived from the common term 'RADAR'. LiDAR technology has been around in the military and research circles since the early 1950s. A typical LiDAR system mainly consists of three major components: a laser sensor, a Global Positioning System (GPS) unit, and an inertial navigation unit. The LiDAR system sends out laser pulses at the object/area to be mapped, and collects data by recording the pulses reflected by/from the object. In certain instances, as many as 100,000 such pulses are sent out every second.
Early LiDAR systems were very bulky and thus, they were very expensive to operate. In the last two decades, technological progress has brought the size of a LiDAR system down to a point where, LiDAR, as a technology, has become a very accurate and affordable solution. The advancement in the GPS and inertial navigation unit technologies has also propelled the LiDAR market further.
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The report segments the market on the basis of different types of products, technologies, components used, applications, and geographies. Further, it contains revenue forecast, and analyses trends in the market. The geographical analysis contains an in-depth classification for North America, Europe, and APAC; which consists of major countries covering the market. Further, the Middle-East and Latin America have been classified under the ROW region. Each of these geographies has been further split by the major countries existing in this market. The sections and the sub-segments in the report contain drivers, restraints, opportunities, current market trends, and the technologies expected to revolutionize the LiDAR domain. The report also gives detailed profiles of various companies, currently, active in these markets. In addition to the company profiles, the report does provide a Competitive Landscape (CL) of the key players for each of the markets. The CL covers market share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, new product developments, and the key growth strategies of each player.
Scope of the report
An illustrative diagram of the complete LiDAR monetary chain, showing the clear view of the market is considered and analyzed in the figure below.
LIDAR INDUSTRY MONETARY CHAIN &MARKET SCOPE
LIDAR Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The figure above shows the flow of money in the form of a monetary chain, illustrating the flow of goods & services from one segment to the other in the Light Detection and Ranging industry. It also shows the relationship and links between the major industry segments, with the analysis below, giving an insight into the effect of these industry segments on the overall market scenario.
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