Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Liquid Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 50.39 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted timeframe, the global market for liquid hydrogen is forecasted to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for less oil and diesel dependency in terms of fuel. The rising government concern regarding environmental pollution and initiatives to reduce the emission level is also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecasted timeline. Furthermore, the increasing application of liquid hydrogen to run trains is expected to further fuel the market growth in the near future.



Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Giner ELX, Inc. acquired by Plug Power Inc. The deal will boost the total green hydrogen supply capability of Plug Power and increase the serviceable addressable market of Plug Power, supporting the optimistic green hydrogen targets of the organization to move from low-carbon to zero-carbon hydrogen solutions.

Based on the method, the market is expected to lead by the steam reforming segment over the forecast timeline. This method offers a reliable, effective, and widely used hydrogen production process.

Over the forecasted period, the pipeline segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.7%. For the energy supply purpose, the pipeline networks are a convenient way to supply liquid hydrogen.

During the forecasted timeframe, the automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The propulsion of fuel cell vehicles with liquid hydrogen is purely electronic.

As most space research organizations in the North America region, use liquid hydrogen as a fuel for space exploration, the North American market is expected to dominate the market.

Key participants include The Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Plug Power Inc. among others.



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrolysis

Steam Reforming

Coal Gasification

Others



Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pipelines

Cryogenic liquid tankers



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace

Electronics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Liquid Hydrogen market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Liquid Hydrogen market.Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Liquid Hydrogen market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Liquid Hydrogen market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Liquid Hydrogen market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Liquid Hydrogen market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market



