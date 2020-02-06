London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The major orthopedic replacement implants market includes implants used in knee and hip replacement surgical procedures. Hip and knee joint replacements are surgical procedures that aim to relieve pain and restore function.



The Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants market is segmented by type of joint, by type of fixation, by type of material, by type of material combination, by facility and by geography.



By Joint Type - The major orthopedic joint replacement implants market is segmented by joint type into

a) Knee Replacement Implant

b) Hip Replacement Implant

Knee Replacement Implant had the highest growth rate of nearly 4% during the historic period.



Sub- Segmentation

By Type Of Material - The hip replacement implants and knee replacement implants markets is further segmented by material type into

a) Ceramics

b) Metals

c) Polymers

Metals and ceramics are the largest segment in hip and knee orthopedic implants respectively.



By Type Of Material Combination - The hip replacement implants market is further segmented by material combination type into

a) Metal on Polymer

b) Ceramic on Polymer

c) Ceramic on Ceramic

d) Metal on Metal

e) Ceramic on Metal



The knee replacement implants market is further segmented by material combination type into

a) Metal on Polymer

b) Ceramic on Polymer

Metal on polymer is the largest segment in both hip and knee orthopedic joint replacement implants.



By Type Of Fixation - The hip replacement implants and knee replacement implants markets is further segmented by fixation type into

a) Cementless

b) Cemented

c) Hybrid

Cementless fixation is more common in hip replacement implants whereas cement fixations are more common in knee replacement implants.



North America is the largest market for major orthopedic joint replacement implants, accounting for almost 54% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and South America will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major Competitors of Global Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Market are Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Syntes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Aesculap



