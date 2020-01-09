Managed Print Services Market Drives Growth in New Dimensions with 3D Printing

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- 3D printing is becoming a real-game changer for manufacturing. The printing has resulted in new printers which can print using a wide range of materials, give a fair idea about end products, and build devices at will. 3D printing is making way into device manufacturing in pharmaceutical companies. Several advanced 3D printing labs today promise a complete end-delivery of devices with FDA-approval ready products. Moreover, these printers have increased the manufacturing speeds by 30 times, and can deliver products overnight. Moreover, the costs of purchasing a 3D printer have also reduced substantially. Today, you can purchase a basic 3D printer for as little as $500. The growing economies of scale in 3D manufacturing, various benefits for the manufacturing industry, and the better quality of products will likely drive robust growth. Moreover, the rising demand for products like 3D printed bikes, pharmaceutical devices, and aid of technologies like virtual reality combined with 5G speeds, will promise more opportunities for players in the managed print services market in near future.



Request to Access Market Data @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48453



Personalised Medicine, and Organ-Printing Promises New Opportunities for Growth



The managed print services market is expected to witness robust growth during 2018-2026, as demand for printing in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and retail goes up considerably. The advent of 3D printing has already made way for sweeping changes in the market as major chains like Walgreens adopt the technology for substantial advances in medicine like personalised medicine. Moreover, various new innovations like bio printing of new organs for research, and implantation is also on the cards. Currently, organs like hearts with valves, chambers, and ventricles in nano-sizes have been printed. These offer new benefits for patients like self-healing abilities, and can cater to the much-needed demand for organs for various illnesses worldwide.



Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=48453