Marathon Pets Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Smart Hamster Wheel

East Grand Forks, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Marathon Pets is a Minnesota based American company that has proudly announced that it has reinvented the wheel by creating the Smart Hamster Wheel. This remarkable new smart wheel connects the pet owners with their pets through their activity and has a wide range of great features and benefits. Moreover, to introduce this project to the world, Marathon Pets has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"This wheel has built-in smart technology to tell you how far and how fast your pet runs, and this is the first of its kind wheel invented to connect you with your adorable pet." Said the spokesperson of Marathon Pets, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "We are a company based on creating innovative products for the small pet community, and this smart wheel uses our patented technology to track the revolutions of the wheel over Wi-Fi." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/marathonpets/marathon-pets-smart-hamster-wheel and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in making this project a global success in the small pet owner community. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 51,175, and the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Smart Hamster Wheel

Smart Hamster Wheel is an innovative new smart wheel created by Marathon Pets, a US based company located in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. This smart wheel is for all the small pet owners worldwide, and it offers great features to help pet owners play with their pet, while also monitoring its activity and health from anywhere in the world using your home's Wifi. The company is currently crowdfunding this project on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



