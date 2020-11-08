Marina One Residences Is the Only Iconic Condominium at Marina Bay Mrt

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- Almost everyone gets attracted to luxury houses. The technologies used in luxury homes make them appealing to everyone. Obviously living in such houses makes you feel completely different. Though the investment is quite big, it gives you such experiences which make it all worth it and only Marina One Residences can provide this. Once you shift from a regular house to a Marina One Residences luxury house, you will experience a big change. The services that you are able to get in their luxury home makes you feel so good especially when you are new to the environment. Almost every luxury home uses smart technologies for different purposes like check-in/check-out, security, washing, and cleaning, etc. You can never have such high-end services at a regular house.



Marina One Residence is the most iconic residential development in Singapore's bustling Central Business District. Developed by a joint venture of Malaysia and Singapore Sovereign Funds (Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Temasek), M+S Pte Ltd, Marina One Residences is the crown jewel development for M+S Pte Ltd.



Marina One Residences comprises of 1,042 premium residential units over 2 blocks of 34 storey towers. It is integrated with Marina One Retail & Grade A Offices, providing a full scale shopping, lifestyle and signature gastronomic outlets, surrounded by lush greenery and its adjacent parks – Marina Station Square and Central Linear Park.There is a full array of condominium facilities at Marina One Condo. The facilities are spread over the Level 2 and Level 3 Facilities Deck, including Resident's Clubhouse with Concierge Service, Private Dining Room, Lap Pool, Aquatic Gym Pool, Family Pool, Teppanyaki Terrace and Putting Green.



Marina One Development offers a wide variety of floor plan types and unit sizes for selection. From 1 Bedroom Units to our luxurious exclusive Penthouse units, there is an ideal home for everyone who desires to stay in the heart of Singapore City.



The location of Marina One is its strongest unique factor. Strategically located in Marina Bay, Marina One Condominium offers a distinctively different lifestyle – an integrated live-work-play that is enhanced by lush abundant parks and open spaces. Marina One Residence is the only development in Singapore with a 65,000sqft garden within the development.



Designed by world-renowned Architect Firm ChistophIngenhoven and local Architect Firm, Architect 61 Pte Ltd, with Landscaping Firm ICN Design International Pte Ltd, Marina One Residences is the culmination of top design and quality. Served by 4 MRT Train Lines, and connected to Raffles Place via Future Underground Link, accessibility to all parts of Singapore is a breeze.



Marina One Residences is attractively priced, providing purchasers with an excellent value buys in a coveted location. With top-grade, premium quality fittings and furnishings, residents can be assured of comfortable living in a home that will hold and appreciate in value. Located at the heart of Singapore Central Business District and Financial Center, Marina One Residences boasts of arguably the most coveted and prestigious residential location in Singapore. With Singapore's continued strong performance in the global economy, even in the midst of uncertainties in the global and regional scale, residential prices and rental demand in CBD area will continue to remain strong. This provides home-owners a sense of security while its location provides unmatched convenience and prestige, get yours now.



