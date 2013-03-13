Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Cold Chain Market for Food Industry (With a focus on 3PL Service Providers) By Types, Product Types, Applications & Geography: Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Cold Chain Market for Food Industry (With a focus on 3PL Service Providers) By Types (Storage & Transport), Product Types (Chilled & Frozen), Applications (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery, Dairy & Sea Foods) & Geography: Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
Cold chain logistics is mainly applied to chilled and frozen foods in order to maintain the quality and increase the shelf life. After 2010 economic slowdown, a major shift was observed in frozen food industry due to increased investments of the large players in this sector. Various initiatives taken by the governments have also drastically affected this market positively. Due to the requirement of more cold storage and transport facilities, the leading players are gradually shifting towards emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America. This shift is also majorly influenced by changing preferences and tastes of the consumers in the existing market. Strategic acquisitions with smaller local companies are made by these players to enter the untapped market.
The global cold chain market has a tremendous growth potential. North America is the largest market for cold chain logistics. The growth is also attributed to the growing demands for chilled and frozen foods and major increase in trading activities due to globalization. Growing demand for frozen food products from western countries has also triggered the frozen food industry. Due to technological improvements, largest producers of fruits and vegetable and dairy products are heading towards more exports of frozen foods. U.S. forms the largest market in frozen food industry due to excessive demand for frozen food products. In Europe, Germany is one of the largest markets due to the increased consumption of frozen foods.
The report provides full analysis of the world's leading players in the cold chain logistics industry, the key products stored and transported with the major shares, with a clear insight and commentary on the developments and trends. With the huge market potential and growth, market is likely to witness a speedy change in frozen food industry. The market is predicted to continue flourishing in the developing regions. Major shift in cold chain market is anticipated to come from emerging markets. Cold chain specifically allows maintaining the physical and bio-chemical properties of the frozen foods, regulating the market price of the products in off-season. Also it avoids the loss of the products and reduces the wastage which supplements in increasing the income of the producers or the manufactures.
Scope of the report
This report focuses on global cold chain service providers market. This research categorizes the global cold chain market on the basis of types, product types, applications, and geography:
On the basis of geography:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
On the basis of Types:
Cold storage
