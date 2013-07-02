Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Gluten-Free Products Market By Type (Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Baking Mixes & Flour, Meat & Poultry Products), Sales Channel (Natural & Conventional) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Gluten is a protein present in wheat, barley, rye and their derivatives. Some people are found to be sensitive to gluten and show mild symptoms of chronic diarrhea, vomiting, etc., while some show typical symptoms of the condition named Coeliac disease. The gluten-free market has witnessed a revolution where these products were seen as a specialty niche product and today they are known as mainstream sensation products. Millions of Americans are following a gluten-free diet and this has become an identity for those who have stopped consuming gluten containing cereals such as wheat, barley, and rye. A continuous increase in consumer demand has driven the growth in the market. Many believe that living gluten-free simply makes them feel better. The most important factor behind buying more gluten-free food products is that they are considered healthier than conventional products. Other important factors are growing retail presence and continual improvements in new gluten-free products development.
Gluten-free is becoming just a regular grocery item. As large supermarkets and mass retailers focus more on the free-from products, gluten-free sales by health and natural food stores is reducing. There is a variety of gluten free products available in the market such as gluten free snacks, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionary, and other. The global gluten-free product market is projected to reach $6,206.2 million at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2018. North America is the largest market for gluten-free products accounting for XX% of the market share in 2012. Europe is expected to show significant growth in the market in the near future.
The report provides a full analysis of the worlds key players in the gluten-free product industry, major gluten-free product types and their sales channel, with a clear insight and commentary on developments and trends. With a huge opportunity in the market, the existing companies are experiencing a significant shift in the industry. There is a significant boom in the market. Major demand in the gluten-free product market is anticipated to come from countries such as U.K., Italy, U.S., Spain, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, etc. The growth is also attributed to increasing new product launches with additional nutrition, ingredients or flavor of gluten-free products in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis on the current phase of the industry and the competitive strategies adopted by major players in the gluten-free products industry.
Scope of the report
This report focuses on the global gluten-free product market. This research categorizes the global gluten-free product on the basis of types, sales channels, and geography:
On the basis of geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (ROW)
On the basis of types
Gluten-free bakery and confectionery
Gluten-free breakfast cereals
