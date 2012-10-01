Massage Therapist in San Francisco, Juan Toledo, Launches a Fascinating Blog About Massage Therapy

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Along with providing people with a tremendous amount of stress relief, research shows massage therapy can help lower blood pressure, improve range of motion, increase endorphins and reduce the heart rate, making it the body’s natural painkiller.



Given the numerous benefits offered by massage therapy, an increased number of people are complementing or foregoing traditional forms of medication or therapy and taking advantage of therapeutic massage to get the relief they need.



But understanding the fundamentals of massage can greatly enhance a person’s experience and help them find the best solution for their unique needs.



Juan Toledo, a professional massage therapist in San Francisco, is helping people everywhere better understand the best usages of massage with the launch of his new fascinating blog focused on the many facets of massage therapy. Licensed since 1997, Toledo offers a comprehensive range of experience and shares his wealth of information in his new blog, Massage Therapy Blogosphere.



Whether a person is interested in massage therapy to relieve a medical condition, to alleviate stress or to increase their overall health, Toledo’s new blog aims to provide people with a wide range of information about massage therapy and more.



According to Toledo, “I am thrilled to have just launched my new blog, Massage Therapy Blogosphere. My goal is to help people understand the variety of purposes and benefits offered through massage therapy. I will also discuss an array of other thought-provoking topics.”



Currently, blog visitors can read about the benefits of laughter, Toledo’s personal philosophy on the taboos of touch, and honoring and setting personal boundaries with appropriate touch. Toledo also answers the questions: why are there so many different kinds of massage and bodywork, when is it time to get a massage, and does everyone benefit from massage?



For those people looking for “massage San Francisco,” Toledo offers superior massage therapy services at his massage practice, “All You Knead” located in San Francisco, CA. Customers can enjoy a Swedish massage, deep tissue massage or sports massage, depending on their specific needs.



For more information or to visit the Massage Therapy Blogosphere, visit http://massage-sanfrancisco.net



About Juan Toledo

Licensed since 1997, Juan Toledo is a professional massage therapist in San Francisco, CA. Toledo is a graduate of Swedish Institute, College of Health Sciences, New York and offers a range of services at his massage practice "All You Knead.” His passions lie firmly in the healing arts and bringing overall well-being to the bodies and souls of a diverse clientele base.