Matthew Najar: 3 News Videos, a Television Documentary & SINGLE

Australian entertainer Matthew Najar has been a busy young man. This past week Najar has released three short films consecutively over his official YouTube channel, Access Hollywood have sponsored in conjunction with Channel 5 America a 40 minute television documentary based on the young singers' life and women worldwide will be happy to hear that Matthew Najar is in fact single, thanks to a recent press release issued by his management.



Firstly, the three new videos. This online release of three new videos at once is an industry first as musical artists typically release one new video at a time, usually allowing months before a second or third release. ‘Lolita’, ‘Land’ and ‘Proana’ are the three music videos, dubbed short films by Matthew Najar’s management, released this week to adoring fans worldwide. Najar has interestingly chosen his YouTube channel to premiere these videos above other online video websites, raising the question of a private exclusivity deal between YouTube and Najar. It has been speculated in the past that YouTube will make arrangements with entertainers to ensure that they maintain exclusivity with certain official video releases.



‘Lolita’ is a short film teaser which runs for just over 10 minutes, part of a much longer short film/music video which Najar will premier in full at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. The ‘Lolita’ clip is laced with Vladimir Nabokov quotes, pornography industry facts and images of young girls. Halfway through the video viewers are treated to the title song ‘Lolita’ over a raunchy film clip which shows a young girl locked in a hotel room, scantily clad. The title song is of high quality which an infectious chorus where Najar sings “What makes you think that I’ll be the one to, take all your pain away and save you, you’re shattered to pieces, all over the floor, Lo oh, girl you’re broken beyond repair”. Painful vocals indeed. The film clip does feature Najar’s trademark dance moves although this is showcased more so in the ending credits. The cinematography and photography in ‘Lolita’ is brilliant; it is moving, emotional and wonderfully shot, a masterpiece.



‘Land’ was the second video to be released this week and is distinct from the other two videos as this is not a teaser or segmented version of a longer film clip but a standalone music video in full. What makes ‘Land’ the video to watch, though, is the fact that it represents a new musical style which Matthew Najar has not yet touched on – electronic. ‘Land’ was coproduced by Adrian Thaws “Tricky” (formally of Massive Attack) and his influence shows. Musically the song is very well constructed; it takes an easy going and consistent mellow, casually paced rhythm. Vocally Najar sticks almost exclusively to a very high falsetto, although he sings in a scratchy rough tone, something we have not before heard from the singer before who tends to favor very smooth vocals. This new vocal tone and the electronic, mellow, deep instrumental backing make for an interesting track. This is not something that will send you shaking to the floor like a typical radio friendly dance number – you can dance to this song, but you will not be head banging. It is mellow, it is catchy and it is different. Very different. The song features a rap in the bridge which is somewhat uninspiring although it does fit the track and give listeners a break from Najar’s high pitched vocals. Cinematically the video shows a women seemingly floating underwater; the water is crystal clear blue, the women only covered by light white sheets. Additional footage of Matthew walking through London and swimming himself do feature in this video. ‘Land’ in terms of cinematography and photography is beautifully done and very classy, this music video is top notch and most likely Matthew Najar’s best yet.



‘Pronana’ is a teaser clip around 10 minutes in length and targets anorexia, bulimia, depression, self-harm and the other associated problems with eating disorders. The video shows real life anorexia victims briefly talking about the condition which so ravishes their lives as well as footage of actual eating disorder patients. Some of the footage in this video is shocking to see; even the actors portraying anorexic patients in this video provide a confronting picture for viewers. Cinematically this video is not Najar’s best although there is some powerful imagery shown here. Musically the title song ‘Proana’ actually sounds like a love song to the condition termed ‘Pronana’ in which patients actually want to be anorexic and will do all that they can to ensure they are anorexia. The song is emotional, very well written and very adaptive. Obviously Najar has some personal experience with eating disorders as can be gathered from the song’s lyrics, but Najar has used his lyrical genius here to write a song which can be adapted to almost any situation. If you are suffering from something completely different to an eating disorder, the lyrics of ‘Pronana’ will still likely fit your situation and provide you with hope and with strength. Lyrically it is brilliant. Vocally, again, Matthew favors falsetto for the majority of this song and uses the same rough falsetto tone that he uses in the song ‘Land’. ‘Pronana’ is overall a strong video released by an extraordinary young artist.



All three music videos released by Matthew Najar score points for interesting, sensitive lyrical content and inspiring cinematography and photography; they are all very well done. To release them all at the same time is questionable, although we have come to expect the unexpected with Matthew Najar.



Access Hollywood in conjunction with Channel 5 America has released an edition version of a documentary feature television series titled ‘Young Hollywood’. These documentaries take viewers through the journeys of Hollywood’s newest stars such as Esmée Denters and Matthew Najar. At over 40 minutes in length this documentary includes some interesting interviews with some of Najar’s producers, industry critics and former employees. Najar himself gives a rare interview at the end of the documentary in which he treats viewers to some acapella singing as he explains how he creates new music. This interview with Najar is particularly interesting as it is a no-frills, non-edited interview conducted in a hotel room in Los Angeles. There is no script, no special effects and no editing here; you can hear all the background noise, the recording and sound is raw and Matthew is without usual makeup special effects. This is real and for the most part very informative.



Earlier this week in response to media speculation and fan requests Matthew Najar’s management released a press release which reveals that Najar is in fact single. Women worldwide rejoice. The singer is officially free to be wooed by any willing young female fan and his female fans have taken this opportunity with both hands. According to Najar’s management his website needed to be relaunched after it was crashed by hundreds of thousands of fan mail flooding in asking to go on a date with Matthew. His newly relaunched website now receives over 400,000 hits per day and his official fan mail inbox over 1,000 emails per day. We are informed that Najar attempts to respond to as many fan mail inboxes as possible.



It has been an extraordinary few weeks for the young Australian entertainer as his management prepare their marketing machines for Najar’s first full length studio album which is to be released later this year.



