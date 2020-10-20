Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable act as a key trend driving the growth of the single-mode fiber cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input. In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.



The multimode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of multimode fiber cables and related services that are used in various industries such as telecom, broadcasting, military/aerospace, healthcare, and power. The multimode fiber cable is an optical fiber cable, which is designed to carry multiple light rays simultaneously with a slightly different reflection angle. Multimode fiber cable can be used for short distances as the modes disperse over longer lengths.



The multimode fiber optic cable market is segmented by product type into step index fiber and gradient type. It is also segmented by application into IT & telecom, government, energy, automotive, industries and others.



The global multimode fiber optic cable market was worth $6.23 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.29% and reach $12.6 billion by 2023.



The prominent players in the global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable market are:



Corning, TE Connectivity, CommScope, 3M, Fujikura, Amphenol, Molex, Prysmian, OFS Furukawa, and Belden



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market Overview



Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the multi-mode fiber cable market. There is a surge for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media. Fiber optic cable depends on light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth. For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV. By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K. This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption. Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the multi-mode fiber cable markets growth.



In June 2018, Prysmian Group, an Italian based electric power transmission and telecom cables and systems manufacturer, acquired General Cable Corporation for a deal amount of $30 per share in cash. The acquisition of General Cable Corporation was aimed to strengthen Prysmian Group in the business of cables and wires. After completion of the transaction, General Cable has become a privately held company, and therefore, shares of the General Cable are no longer listed on NYSE or any other public market. General Cable Corporation, a USA based company, specialized in the manufacturing of cables and wires with manufacturing facilities in core geographical markets and sales distribution across worldwide.



Limitations in both speed and distance is a major challenge faced in the multimode fiber cable market. Multimode fiber cable maximum speed is 10GB, but only up to a distance of 300 meters. It can only transmit at 100Mbit for up to 2 Km. For example, a typical step-index multimode fiber with 50 micrometers can be limited to 20 MHz for 1km length. Therefore, limitations in both speed and distance hinder the growth of the multimode fiber cable market.



Furthermore, Global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



