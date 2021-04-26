Nanowire Battery Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global nanowire battery market is expected to reach a market size of USD 352.9 million at a relatively rapid CAGR in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected high revenue growth rate can be attributed to increasing investment by major automotive manufacturers in research and development activities for production of more cost-effective and advanced nanowire batteries.



The increasing need to enhance the working capacity of cell phones and laptops on a single charge has also resulted in rising adoption of nanowire batteries for application in the equipment and devices produced in the consumer electronics industry. Technological advancement of smart wearables, smartphones, and smart homes are also increasing the need for batteries with high energy density. The high energy density of nanowire batteries has also boosted adoption of nanowire batteries for the production of smartphones and smart wearables.



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.



Key players in the market include Amprius, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., OneD Material, Inc., Nexeon Ltd., NEI Corporation, XG Sciences, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI Co., and Enevate Corporation.



The Nanowire Battery research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global nanowire battery market on the basis of application, raw material type, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Aviation

Automotive

Medical Devices

Power Generation

Others



Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Germanium

Silicon

Transition Metal oxides (manganese oxide, lead oxides anodes, heterostructure TMOs)



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Nanowire Battery market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Nanowire Battery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Nanowire Battery Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growth in the consumer electronics industry



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for advanced and cost effective batteries



4.2.2.3. Increased investment by Automotive companies for advancement of batteries



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of Nanowire Battery



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Nanowire Battery Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Energy Storage



5.1.2. Consumer Electronics



5.1.3. Aviation



5.1.4. Automotive



5.1.5. Medical Devices



5.1.6. Power Generation



5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Nanowire Battery Market By Raw material type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Raw material type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Germanium



6.1.2. Silicon



6.1.3. Transition Metal oxides (manganese oxide, lead oxides anodes, heterostructure TMOs)



CONTINUED…!



