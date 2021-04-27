NASDAQ:LFMD Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by LifeMD, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of (NASDAQ: LFMD), filed a lawsuit against LifeMD, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



On April 14, 2021, a report was issued alleging that "LifeMD appears to use unlicensed doctors to dispense OTC medications, has implemented an autoshipping/autobilling scheme, failed to honor guarantees, and put in place abusive telemarketing practices." The report also alleged that several of the Company's executives were involved in "wide ranging fraud" at Redwood Scientific, which was charged by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for "unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims." Specifically, according to the report, "many customers are effectively duped into purchasing subscriptions rather than one-time purchases" and LifeMD "makes cancellations difficult if not impossible."



Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) declined from $21.95 per share on March 22, 2021 to as low as $7.40 per share on April 21, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between January 19, 2021 and April 13, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that many of LifeMD's executives were associated with Redwood Scientific when it was charged for unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims, and that they employed similar practices at the Company, that LifeMD engaged in autoshipping products to unwilling customers to record recurring revenue and the Company made it difficult to cancel such subscriptions, that certain of the purportedly licensed physicians on the Company's platform were not in fact licensed and faced disciplinary action, that, as a result of the foregoing practices, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny and/or reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



