NASDAQ:ZY Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Zymergen Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2021 -- Certain directors of Zymergen Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ZY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Zymergen Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ZY stocks, concerns whether certain Zymergen directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that, during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes, that, though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process, that, as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



