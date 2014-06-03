New 2,400-Acre Property Now Available for Sale in B.C.

High River, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Hansen Land Co. wishes to announce that a 2400-acre parcel of forested land is now available for sale and investment east of Cranbrook, British Columbia. This property has been extensively subdivided and the resulting conceptual plan of 183 country residential lots has passed first reading of the Regional District of East Kootenay as of October, 2011. The proposed development includes a very wide range of potential residents, and the current economic growth within Western Canada promotes excellent investment conditions.



This property’s location within the East Kootenay area marks it as a possible future recreation destination within Western Canada. Highway 3, a major traffic corridor running through the southern portion of Canada, provides easy access to both the West Coast and the Western United States.



About Hansen Land Brokers

Hansen Land Brokers is a High River-based brokerage firm owned and operated by Shawn Hansen. Formerly Rural Properties Limited, Hansen renamed it to the Hansen Land Company in 2000, affiliating it with Harry Lively and Lively Real Estate of Nanton. The company has since been rebranded to its current name.



Hansen Land Brokers has enjoyed considerable success, including some of Western Canada’s land sales. The company has been involved in the sale of the Maurice King Estate, an internationally publicised auction that sold 5000 acres of Southern Alberta’s Porcupine Hills, as well as the sale of the Historical Kirk Ranch at Radium, British Colombia.



To learn more about this land sale and investment opportunity, interested parties are invited to contact Shawn Hansen via phone at 1-888-652-7212 or email at hansen@hansenlandco.com.