New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Network Camera and Video Analytics Market - Global Forecast, Trend & Analysis - Segmentation by Technology, Function, Resolution, Product & Service Type, System Architecture, Verticals, Application and Geography (2012 - 2017)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- The major part of the network camera market segmentation revolves around five parameters; technology, product types, resolution, verticals, and geography. The technology market is segmented according to the method of operation, connectivity, type of image sensor, and image compression kit being used. The product market is segmented according to the physical characteristics of network camera such as fixed, PTZ, dome, and others.
Segmentation by resolution, as the term suggests, throws light on the network camera market based on different types of resolution a network camera offers. This segment covers four commonly used resolutions, i.e. analog, megapixel, wide dynamic range, and others. The vertical market is segmented into four major verticals; namely institutional, government, commercial, and others. The global network camera market is also mapped against geography. The market by geography is further segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The major part of the video analytics market segmentation revolves around five parameters; applications, functions, system architecture, verticals, and geography. The distinctiveness of video analytics, such as a proactive tool video that raises alarm in real time and presents alerts about whatever the application is programmed to identify; has resulted in its inclusion in various applications. This segmentation has been broadly classified as security, entertainment, and visual communication. The function market for video analytics market is calculated by segmenting it according to various types of functions. The market is segmented according to the functionality of video analytics like real time video, forensic or video indexing, and business intelligence.
There are two broad categories of systems for implementing video analytics - centralized or server-based analytics and distributed or edge-based analytics. The report segments the market in the similar manner. The segmentation according to verticals is based on the similarity in implementation of video analytics in different verticals. The segmentation includes institutional, government commercial, and other verticals. The global video analytics market has been segmented into four major regions; namely Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world (ROW). The market is divided into the above-mentioned regions to depict the economic characteristics and trends pertaining to them.
Apart from the global network camera market and video analytics market segmentation, the report includes critical market data showing the Porter's five force analysis, industry life cycle analysis, revenue model analysis, and value chain analysis with detailed process flow diagram, and market dynamics such as; drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
