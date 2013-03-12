New Energy research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Variable Frequency/Speed Drives (VFD/VSD) Market - By Type (AC, DC, Servo), Voltage Range (Low, Medium), Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High) and Application (Pump, Fan, Compressor, Conveyors & Others) - Global Market Trends & Forecast to 2017
Growing demand for electrical efficiency and increasing investment in modernization of infrastructure will drive the global VFD (variable frequency drives)/VSD (variable speed drives)/ASD (adjustable speed drives)/inverters market to $18,854 million by 2017, with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2012 to 2017. Asia-Pacific, with its thriving economies and rapidly expanding manufacturing bases, is expected to experience highest revenue growth during the next five years.
The factors driving growth in the VFD market are rising energy prices, stringent efficiency regulations, and increased awareness about advantages of the drives. VFD is a highly developing market despite having a large base due to its enormous potential offered by these drives. Though the market experienced slight reduction in the growth rate in 2012; this effect will be short lived and the market will bounce back with steady growth in the future.
VFD manufacturers mainly focus on R&D in order to develop new and improved products, which offer more distinguished and revolutionary features such as more precision, control, and efficiency. Expansion into new and emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Russia, and South America has been and will be the key for success for VFD manufacturers if they intend to increase their overall sales and revenue. . In 2012, ABB Ltd (Switzerland) dominated the VFD market with 19% market share. Siemens Industry Inc. (U.S.) stood second with 13.8% and Schneider Electric SA (France) occupied around 8.5% market share of the total VFD market.
AC drives occupy maximum market share due to their comprehensive use in all types of industries and induction motors to achieve multiple speeds of operation. By application, the drives that are used for pumps capture maximum market share. The high power drives are applied in heavy industries such as oil & gas, metals & mining, power generation, cement, paper, wind energy, water & wastewater, and marine. These involve huge capital and infrastructure investment expending but offer enormous savings and reduction in power consumption.
The report covers the global VFD market in major regions namely Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa under major applications such as pumps, fans, compressors, conveyors, elevators, extruders, and other applications (mixers, agitators, etc.). Various types of VFD included are AC drives, DC drives, and servo drives. Also, power ranges of VFD (micro power drives, low power drives, medium power drives, and high power drives); and voltage ranges of VFD (low voltage drives and medium voltage drives) are identified and included in this report.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
