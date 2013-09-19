New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Security Analytics Market By Types (Network Security, Application Security, Data And Information Security, Physical Security, Mobile Security) - Worldwide Market Forecasts And Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- With an increase in new security threats, need for security analytics is growing rapidly and is set to redefine security information and event management (SIEM) by providing effective and better security for organizations and making available a better way to predict potential threats. Intrusion and frauds may happen while using traditional security systems but a combination of complete analysis of data packets, logs and user tracking in real time may mitigate such risks. Deploying security analytics to existing security systems may help to fill the gaps in traditional security system as well as provide a better way for organizations to enable their business process run more effectively and efficiently.
Security Analytics is a growing market. This is evident from the mergers and acquisitions in the market. Some of the major acquisitions are that of Solera Networks by Blue Coat Systems, Cognitive Security by Cisco and that of Sonic Wall by Dell. Some of the prominent vendors in this market are RSA the security division of EMC, Sogeti, TIBCO LogLogic, HP Arcsight, elQ Networks and so on. The market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also examines market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as industry verticals.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This research report categorizes the global market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of Types:
Network Security Analytics
Application Security Analytics
Data and Information Security Analytics
Physical Security Analytics
Mobile Security Analytics
Others
On the basis of Users:
Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
Large Enterprises
On the basis of Industry Verticals:
Government
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Energy, Power and Utilities
Manufacturing
Telecom and IT
Consumer Goods and Retail
Logistics and Transportation
Research and Education
Others
On the basis of Deployment Model:
On-Premise
Cloud
On the basis of Regions:
North America (NA)
Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Middle-East and Africa (MEA)
Latin America
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