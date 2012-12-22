New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- This report shows the leading Homeland Security market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Homeland Security market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2012-2022 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Homeland Security market. It provides an overview of key Homeland Security companies catering to the Homeland Security sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The global body homeland security industry is highly competitive, with a large number of global suppliers competing. The US and various European countries are among the leading spenders, and have well-developed domestic homeland security industries, making these territories self-reliant.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Homeland Security Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Homeland Security market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Homeland Security companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyze the activity of key Homeland Security companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Saab, CACI, Northrop Grumman, ITT Exelis, Raytheon, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications, CSC, Smiths Detection, EADS, Thales, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics
