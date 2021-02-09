Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The next generation battlefield technology involves surveillance, reconnaissance, cybersecurity, and data warfare. The increasing emphasis on upgrading battlefield technology and extensive investment in defense and foreign intelligence are the primary factors influencing the market growth. The global next-generation battlefield technology market is projected to reach USD 24.29 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology market.



Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Drivers

The market is expected to exhibit growth in demand due to the growing budget allotment of the governments on defense and foreign intelligence. The increasing need for security, including data encryption and cybersecurity, will boost the demand for the next generation battlefield technology during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing benefits of using next-generation battlefield technology like planning in high alert zones and real-time decision-making and detection of locations will further boost market growth during the forecast period.



Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the growing expenditure of the countries like India, China, Japan, North and South Korea on defense and foreign intelligence. Furthermore, the growing economic condition and the increasing budget allotment of these countries on defense grooming will fuel market demand and propel growth during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C5ISR market enforcement.



Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Cyber Security

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space



Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Modern Weapons

Armored Fighting Vehicle

Command and Control System

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Submarine

Unmanned Marine Vehicle

Ship

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Fighter Jet and Aircraft

Satellite

Space Launch Vehicle

Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Soldier Equipment

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Smart Clothing

Vision and Surveillance

RFID

Communication Devices

Others

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Cyber Security

Data Transfer Protocol

Others



Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others



