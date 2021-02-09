Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The next generation sequencing sample preparation market is set to attain a valuation of USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3%. Next generation sequencing has revolutionized genomic research and has steadily improved over the last decade with increased cost-efficiency and an exponential increase in sequencing applications. The expanding scope of the genetics field has increased the need for next-generation sequencing sample preparation.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Drivers

The various advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to advanced technologies adopted in genetics, including sanger-seq and microarray, are among the key factors driving the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market growth.

Big research labs use to face a challenge in process and track extensive data. NGS technology has provided standardized procedures and electronic methods for the samples' preparation; therefore, it has encouraged the growth of the market.



The next-generation sequencing sample preparation development is greatly influenced by automation, as the technology improves sequencing speed and efficiency and sample monitoring. Automated robots work according to device specifications on the sample and can quickly identify reagents.



Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Regional Analysis

In 2019, the North America region accounted for 32.0 % market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is due to the rapid advancement of new-generation sequencing, detailed diagnosis, and personalized medicine.



Asia Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand fastest as domestics in India, China, and other emerging countries are growing, along with molecular diagnostics.



Key Highlights From The Report

By workflow, clonal amplification is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 9.5% in the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market. Library clonal amplification helps in the generation of numerous copies of target interest areas. Clonal amplification automation offers to allow for simultaneous preparation of multiple libraries sequencing templates, thereby decreasing the preparation time of the sample.

By application, oncology, in terms of market size, dominated the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market in 2019. NGS, in comparison to traditional techniques, provides precision, rapidity, and sensitivity benefits with the potential to have a substantial impact on the oncology field, as NGS possess the ability to evaluate multiple genes in a single assay, thereby eradicating the necessity to order several tests for ascertaining the causative mutation.

By end-users, academic research held the largest next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market share of over 53.0% in the year 2019 because of the high penetration of research activities through seq-technology. This technology, on the other hand, is continuously growing in clinical and clinical research.

The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America's highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market.



Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.



Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kit

Semi-Automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Colonial Amplification



Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics



Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others



