NFC Payments Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 : Gemalto, Ingenico, Verifone, Giesecke+Devrient

Key Players in This Report Include:

Gemalto (Netherlands),Infineon (Germany),Ingenico (France),Wirecard (Germany),Verifone (United States),Giesecke+Devrient (Germany),IDEMIA (France),On Track Innovations (Israel),Identiv (United States),CPI Card Group (United States)



Definition:

Over the years some huge technological advancements in the department of finance and payments have seen. The intervention of technology has totally changed the way to make payments today. With internet banking, mobile banking, and mobile wallet payments, users no longer are dependent on cash. With time, users are witnessing new technologies being used to make the payment experience better than ever. And one of these technologies is NFC.NFC payments which are also known as contactless payments have gained immense popularity throughout the world. NFC stands for Near Field Communication. Itâ€™s a technology that enables users to securely transmit and receive information through their phones over a short-range (usually 4 cm). NFC is an upgrade of the existing RFID technology which combines both the reader and the smartcard interface into a single device.



Market Trend:

- Technological advancements as the major mobile payment trends have enabled significant growth of the NFC Payments

- The emerging trend of Biometric authentication in NFC payments



Market Drivers:

- Increased customer satisfaction and improved loyalty programs

- Enhanced purchase experience



Market Opportunities:

- Rising demand for wearable payment devices, and growing internet penetration, an expanding mobile subscriber base, and the rising number of IoT devices, an increasing number of developed and emerging economies across the world are witnessing a significant surge in digitization,



The Global NFC Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Component (Service, Solutions), Industry Verticals (Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, BFSI, Transportation and logistics, Others), Technology (Radiofrequency identifications, Near field communication, Host card emulation), Payment mode (Smartphone, Smart card, And, Others)



Global NFC Payments market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the NFC Payments market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the NFC Payments

- -To showcase the development of the NFC Payments market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the NFC Payments market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the NFC Payments

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the NFC Payments market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



