Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size – USD 3.08 Billion in 2019, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth - CAGR of 13.9%, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends– High demand from developing nations.



Non-invasive prenatal testing includes prenatal screening and prenatal diagnosis, which are performed to detect problems with the pregnancy as early as possible in order to find suitable solutions. Genes and chromosomes can sometimes show mutation, which can directly increase the risk of genetic abnormalities in an unborn child. Non-invasive prenatal testing is used to prevent these situations.



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers

The advantages of the non-invasive prenatal testing technology as compared to other costly and critical procedures, such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling, are expected to drive the market growth of non-invasive prenatal testing. Furthermore, the increasing awareness and acceptance for parental testing coupled with the rising health consciousness of parents for their child are expected to boost the global market growth of non-invasive prenatal testing. Healthcare facilities are also encouraging parents to use other alternative diagnosis methods to detect genetic disorders, including spina bifida, cleft palate, and sickle cell. High maternal age can result in the risk of genetic diseases in babies, including a short neck, upward slanted eyes, poor muscle tone and heart, intestine, and breathing problems. These risks are increasing the demand for global market growth of non-invasive prenatal testing technology.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Regional landscape

North America is expected to have the maximum revenue share due to the rising awareness and promotion by major healthcare organizations for the use of non-invasive prenatal testing. The Asia Pacific is also expected to show significant growth due to the rise in population and birth rate. The growing awareness regarding the detection of the risks of genetic disorders will further boost the region's market growth.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the method, ultrasound detection generated a revenue of USD 0.86 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital segment expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecasted period due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing coupled with rapid technological developments and groundbreaking acceptance strategies.

The trisomy application is the major contributor to the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market. The trisomy application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 45.1% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the high incidence of genetic disorders correlated with trisomy's, such as Patau syndrome, Down syndrome, and Edward syndrome.

North America dominated the market for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing in 2019 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research system, the region's production of WGS. The North America region held approximately 48.8% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 25.4% market in the year 2019.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Key participants include Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market based on the method, end-use, application, and region:



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Others



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Centers

Clinics



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Others



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Definition

1.2. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Methodology

1.4. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…