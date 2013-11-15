North Star Construction Upgrades Roofing Systems for Winter Conditions

Mercer Island, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The wintertime in Washington State is frigid and wet compared to other parts of the United States making it necessary to have a rugged, dependable roofing system. Household features must protect residents from the elements.



According to ifpress.com, having a contractor inspect shingles and other roofing fixtures for deficiencies is a prudent decision. Damage is often-times hard to detect without the proper training or insight, which makes working with a professional ideal. Chimneys, windows and gutters must be checked to ensure they do not endanger residents during intense winter storms.



Furnaces and heating units also impact the comfort of residents, and regular inspections are advisable given the consequences. When working with a contractor, it is important to select a service provider that values quality of service. Roofing systems are expensive to install and maintain, which means poor installation or upkeep costs thousands of unnecessary dollars. It is hard to put a price tag on the safety and comfort of family members during the winter.



North Star Construction installs or repairs roofing, fencing, decks and other exterior household features. Crews leave job sites in pristine condition after service, and craftsmanship is of the utmost importance despite the size of the project. Whether clients need assistance with gutters or roof cleaning, crews are there to help. A full list of services is available via the following link: seattleroofing.com



For additional information on North Star Construction and tips for upgrading roofing systems, please phone 425-210-5524. Improving one's home features helps meet the challenges of winter and saves money over the long run. Call today and improve structural integrity.



Contact Information:

North Star Construction

Address:

7683 SE 27th St

Suite #156

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Phone: 425-210.5524

Email: Office@SeattleRoofing.com

Website: www.seattleroofing.com