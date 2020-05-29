Now on Kickstarter, a Pop-Up Book Renewing the Power of the Divine Comedy by Gustave Dorè!

Forlì, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- The Divine Comedy, composed by Dante Alighieri in the first years of the XIV century, is arguably one of the greatest works of world literature. With stunning illustrations by Gustave Dorè, the Divine Comedy has become an iconographic reference for fans of Dante and the many directors who have tried to transpose his work on the big screen.



For the first time, get a unique and original book featuring Dante and Dorè as protagonists. Drawing the dynamics of cinema to book to literature, Massimo Missiroli, an Italian engineer, winner of the Andersen Prize, and nominee for the Meggendorfer Prize, and professor Paolo Rambelli of the University of Bologna, have created a pop-up edition of Dante's Hell, now exclusively on Kickstarter. Using a different technique of vertical development for illustration, the book was created to renew wonder for the power of the Divine Comedy with dedications to Dorè's masterpiece on every page.



In addition to eight pop-ups, the book features commentary edited by Prof. Rambelli and a smartphone-activated original soundtrack composed by master Marco Sabiu, which seamlessly helps readers draw out visions and emotions. At the book's end, readers will also find a restored version of the film, Inferno di Dante, produced by Milano Films in 1911 as the first colossal of silent cinema with scenes inspired by Dorè's illustrations.



Now available on Kickstarter, support this unique and original book. Funds will be used exclusively for printing costs. The campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/massimomissiroli/divina-commedia-inferno-pop-up-book



Supporters around the world can back this book by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €10. But for a pledge of €35 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including full-feature copies of the book upon release. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



