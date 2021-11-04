NYSE:ANVS Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Annovis Bio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Annovis Bio, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: ANVS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Annovis Bio, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ANVS stocks, concerns whether certain Annovis Bio directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Annovis's ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



