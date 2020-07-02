Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp Is the Largest Distributor of Caterpillar Forklifts Parts, Forklift Lights and Beast Safety Light Products

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Workplace safety is critical to industries, and enterprises need to integrate safety to their work culture by acquiring quality forklift safety light that ensures workspace is well lit. Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp, the largest distributor of quality forklifts and safety lights products, with an extensive distribution line that covers the US and Canada. The company offers construction and warehousing industry the ideal forklift parts, lights and safety lights that protect workers and also ensure that work is being done efficiently.



Answering a query about their safety lightning products offered, the spokesperson said "Five safety light products are offered by our company-Hyper-Bright Ceiling lights, Floor to Ceiling work light coverage, extended red zone coverage, forward strobe warning lights and the "Almighty" RZR lights. The safety light products offered by the brand are exceptionally affordable, uses LED and best optical technology and comes with relatively the best warranty policy available in the safety lights markets".



Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp is the largest and most reliable distributor of quality forklifts and forklift parts for industries and factories. The brand supplies quality forklifts parts that are compatible with desired forklift models and brands, durable, authentic, with the best delivery system that ensures timely delivery of forklifts without abnormal freight charges. With Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp, the worry for a reputable supplier of caterpillar Forklift Parts is over. Hence, people can Buy Caterpillar Forklift parts from Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp, the most reliable forklift distributor in the US and Canada.



The spokesperson further commented, "The firm is the exclusive beast product distributor in the US and Canada that offers world-class forklifts parts with warranty and competitive prices that is far below wholesale prices. From the forklift wireless camera system that improves operator efficiency, to safety lights designed based on the marvel of optical engineering and all types of forklift parts, the efficiency of production and safety of workers is maximized. All Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp forklifts and safety products come with more than a year warranty, and no supplier have been able to beat their interchangeability and multi-capabilities. Their forklift parts and safety light products come with relatively affordable prices and delivery charges that help buyers save the cost of purchasing and freight charges".



Forklift lights come with different visual colors. At Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp, they have the fork light blue lights that can easily be affixed to the overhead guard or mast using the exclusive drill-less mounting system, the LED Arclight that is designed for forklift rear that helps pedestrians know the direction of the truck and where the operator is facing. It is available in four colors; green, amber, red and blue with innovative, inexpensive temporal modulation (blinking lights) that can be integrated into blue forklift lights or red zone lights that often increase pedestrian awareness, offered in two flash patterns. Thus, people can Buy Forklift lights from Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp, to enjoy the best, durable, compatible forklift lights that also comes with compelling prices far below wholesale price and with the best form of warranty.



About Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp

Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp is an exclusive beast product distributor in the US and Canada that offers world-class forklifts parts and safety light products for industries, warehouses, construction firms and factories use. PANACEA AFTERMARKET CO is where to order forklift parts? and safety lights that are durable, compatible, and relatively affordable below wholesale prices and can be delivered to industrial firms with an extended-term warranty on products.