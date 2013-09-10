Penny Stock Runners: Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH), Rjd Green Inc (OTCBB: RJDG), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS: WMIH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH), Rjd Green Inc (OTCBB: RJDG), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS: WMIH).



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH) increased 2.56% and closed at $0.400 on a traded volume of 202.511 shares, in comparison to 783.927 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -60.4%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $23.66 million and its total outstanding shares are 59.15 million



Will ARTH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Rjd Green Inc (OTCBB: RJDG) soared 2.27% and closed at $0.05 on a traded volume of 499.580 shares. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.04 and $0.06.



Will RJDG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RJD Green, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the Internet based e-commerce business.



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY) jumped up 1.82% and closed at $289.70. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.44%. The 52-week range for the stock is $243.11 and $313.90 and during the previous trading session it marked$289.79 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $286.00 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.275 shares.



Will MITSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS: WMIH) after opening its shares at the price of $1.03, dropped -1.92% to close the day at $1.02. The stock ended on a traded volume of 328.020 shares, in comparison to 473.334 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.44 and $1.08 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.04.



Will WMIH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode.



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