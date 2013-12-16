Penny Stocks to Watch for December 16th, 2013 from Stocktamer.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Stocktamer.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Profitable Developments, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDL), Wind Works Power Corp. (NASDAQ: WWPW), Twitter, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWTR) and Nokia Corporation. (NASDAQ: NOK).



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Profitable Developments, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDL), Profitable Developments, Inc. engages in the property development business in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition of financially distressed properties; the short and long term rental of properties; and the development of commercial property upon land which was sold due to financial distress. The company was formerly known as Stratton Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Profitable Developments, Inc. in December 2012. Profitable Developments, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Hinckley, United Kingdom.



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Wind Works Power Corp. (NASDAQ: WWPW), Wind Works Power Corp. focuses to operate in alternate energy business. It intends to develop wind parks. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.



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Twitter, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWTR), Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides various products for users, including Twitter that allows users to express themselves and create, distribute, and discover content; Vine, a mobile application available on the iOS and Android operating systems that enable users to create and distribute short looping videos; and #Music, a mobile application that helps users discover new music and artists based on Tweets. The company also provides a set of development tools, public application programming interfaces, and embeddable widgets that developers can use to contribute their content to its platform; distribute Twitter content across their properties; and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. In addition, Twitter, Inc. offers promoted products comprising promoted Tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends for advertisers; and provides subscription access to its data feed for data partners. The company has operations worldwide. Twitter, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Comcast Corporation and NBCUniversal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



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Nokia Corporation. (NASDAQ: NOK), Nokia Corporation operates as a mobile communications company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Devices & Services, HERE, and Nokia Siemens Networks. The Devices & Services segment offers feature mobile phones and smartphones consisting of the windows phone operating system; and spare parts. The HERE segment develops a range of location-based products and services for consumers, platform services, and local commerce services for its feature phones and smartphones, as well as for other device manufacturers, automobile manufacturers, application developers, Internet service providers, merchants, and advertisers. This segment also provides content and business-to-business provider of map data to NAVTEQ?s customers; and focuses on the development of content, the platform, and applications. It offers a suite of location applications, such as HERE Maps, HERE Drive, HERE Transport, and HERE City Lens. The Nokia Siemens Networks segment provides telecommunications infrastructure to the mobile broadband market. This segment offers a portfolio of mobile, fixed, and converged network technology, as well as professional services, including managed services, consultancy and systems integration, deployment, and maintenance services to operators and service providers. The company sells its products to mobile network operators, distributors, independent retailers, corporate customers, and consumers. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.



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