Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story : Walmart, CVS Health, the Kroger

HTF MI introduces new research on Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Walgreens Company (United States), CVS Health (United States), Walmart (United States), Rite Aid Corp (United States), WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (United States), Fortis Healthworld (India), The Kroger (United States), Humana Pharmacy Solutions (United States), Botanics (India) and Liz Earle (United Kingdom).



A pharmaceutical retail chain means any pharmaceutical company which has multiple medical stores or pharmacies. Pharmacy retail is used to the sale of pharmaceutical products, which include over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription drugs. Pharmacy retail stores also sell various FMCG products along with pharmaceutical products and their related services. Covid-19 has changed the definition of health to a predict-and-prevent model. An increase in demand for better quality healthcare and focus on wellness is now single-handedly driving up the growth of organized retail pharmacies.



Market Drivers

- Increased Penetration of Health Insurance Highly Impacts the Growth of the Domestic Pharmaceuticals Sector

- Increasing number of Pharmacies in the Urban Area

- Increasing Demands due to the Awareness of Better Quality Health Care

- Consumers Increasing Inclination towards the Healthcare



Market Trend

- Technological Innovations in the Pharmaceutical Retail Chain

- Enhancement in Medical Infrastructure



Restraints

- Concerns related to Pharmaceutical fraud

- Stringent regulation due to COVID-19



Opportunities

- Enhancement of Service towards customers' Holistic Wellness

- Implantation of the Artificial intelligence tools to Improve the Pharmaceutical Retail Chain

- Rising Opportunity from Generic Pharmaceuticals



Challenges

- Lack of Transparency

- Lack of Proper Regulation and Supervision



Market Leaders and some development strategies

On 14th July 2021, Eli Lilly announced the acquisition of Promoter Technologies, a private Biotech company. Promoter Technologies enables the development of therapeutic peptides and proteins with tunable activity that can be controlled using small molecules. Promoter Technology's glucose-sensing insulin program which is based on proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors platform shows significant promise and Lilly is excited to enhance the diabetic pipeline with the company's innovative technology.

On 8th March 2022, Toyota Tsusho Corporation announced an acquisition of 30% shares in Goodlife Pharmacies which is East Africa's leading retail African pharmacy chain. This acquisition makes Toyota Tsusho Corporation's first entry into the retail pharmacy industry in Africa. Toyota Tsusho Corporation further contributes in Goodlife Pharmacies to improving access to high-quality pharmaceuticals in east Africa and Toyota Tsusho seeks to contribute to the improvement of healthcare outcomes on the African continent



Highlighted of Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market by Key Players: Walgreens Company (United States), CVS Health (United States), Walmart (United States), Rite Aid Corp (United States), WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (United States), Fortis Healthworld (India), The Kroger (United States), Humana Pharmacy Solutions (United States), Botanics (India) and Liz Earle (United Kingdom)



Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market by Types: by Type (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Clinic Pharmacy, Home care Pharmacy, Others), Services (App/Website, On-Call), Medication (Injectable, Infusible, Others), Offerings (Ambulatory Care, Critical Care Pharmacy, Nutrition Support Pharmacy, Others)



Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market by Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



