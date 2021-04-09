Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Pharmacogenomics Market is expected to reach USD 11.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global pharmacogenomics (PGx) market is growing at a substantial pace owing to the growing demand for personalized therapy, increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases, technological advancements, favorable government initiatives, availability of financial support for research and development.



The report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pharmacogenomicss market. Every industry vertical across the globe has been affected by the pandemic, and the report assesses if the impact of the pandemic on the Pharmacogenomicss market has been positive or negative. It also sheds light on the effect of the financial difficulties and supply disruption caused by the pandemic in the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Pharmacogenomicss market.



Key Highlights From The Report



Research organizations held a significant share in 2019, owing to its contribution to the research field. It is a relatively new field that combines pharmacology and genomics to develop effective, safe medications and doses that will be tailored to a person's genetic makeup.



The major driving factors for the growth of this market in the North American region is the rising demand for personalized medicines, high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement.



Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, LLC, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Cancer Genetics, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others.



The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Pharmacogenomics market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Pharmacogenomics Market on the basis of products and services, technology, application, end-use, and region:



Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Kits

Assays and Reagents

Instruments

Software

Services

Genotyping

SNP Identification

Pharmacogenetic Testing

Other Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-Time PCR

qPCR

Digital PCR

DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

Mass Spectrometry

Gel Electrophoresis

Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Others

Microarray

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology/Psychiatry

Cardiovascular

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Organization

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others



Radical Features of the Pharmacogenomics Market Report:



The report encompasses Pharmacogenomics market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Pharmacogenomics industry



Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



TOC



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Pharmacogenomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for personalized therapy



4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High Costs



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED…!



