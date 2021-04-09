Rising incidences of bizarre adverse drug reactions and resistance to the therapeutic treatments, such as increasing cases of antibiotic resistance cases, is driving the market during the forecast period.Market Size – USD 6.16 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7%, Market trends – Growing demand for personalized therapy.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Pharmacogenomics Market is expected to reach USD 11.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global pharmacogenomics (PGx) market is growing at a substantial pace owing to the growing demand for personalized therapy, increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases, technological advancements, favorable government initiatives, availability of financial support for research and development.
The report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pharmacogenomicss market. Every industry vertical across the globe has been affected by the pandemic, and the report assesses if the impact of the pandemic on the Pharmacogenomicss market has been positive or negative. It also sheds light on the effect of the financial difficulties and supply disruption caused by the pandemic in the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Pharmacogenomicss market.
Key Highlights From The Report
Research organizations held a significant share in 2019, owing to its contribution to the research field. It is a relatively new field that combines pharmacology and genomics to develop effective, safe medications and doses that will be tailored to a person's genetic makeup.
The major driving factors for the growth of this market in the North American region is the rising demand for personalized medicines, high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement.
Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, LLC, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Cancer Genetics, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others.
The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Pharmacogenomics market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Pharmacogenomics Market on the basis of products and services, technology, application, end-use, and region:
Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Kits
Assays and Reagents
Instruments
Software
Services
Genotyping
SNP Identification
Pharmacogenetic Testing
Other Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Real-Time PCR
qPCR
Digital PCR
DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)
Mass Spectrometry
Gel Electrophoresis
Hybridization
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)
Others
Microarray
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Neurology/Psychiatry
Cardiovascular
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Research Organization
Pharmaceutical Companies
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Radical Features of the Pharmacogenomics Market Report:
The report encompasses Pharmacogenomics market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Pharmacogenomics industry
Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation by Regions:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
TOC
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Pharmacogenomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for personalized therapy
4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High Costs
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
CONTINUED…!
