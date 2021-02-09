Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The Global Photoacoustic (PA) Imaging Market was valued at USD 56.7 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 175.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.2%. Photoacoustic Imaging has emerged as a rapidly developing biomedical imaging technique with the potential to alter the dynamics of the medical field. This technique with ultrasonic spatial resolution and optical spectroscopic contrast can be a prominent tool for diagnosis and treatment monitoring of several complex diseases like cancer.



The latest market intelligence study on the Photoacoustic Imaging market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Photoacoustic Imaging market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Photoacoustic Imaging market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Photoacoustic Imaging Market Drivers

The increasing number of cancer cases and the rising adoption of advanced treatments worldwide are the key factors boosting the growth of the market. The increasing healthcare expenditure and spurring geriatric population are other factors boosting the demand for Photoacoustic Imaging systems. The market for Photoacoustic Imaging is growing due to certain factors like the increasing pace of non-transmissible infection. The expanding number of epidermis and eye disorders is propelling the market. A spur in the prevalence of developments in the healthcare enterprise and continuous advancements in the developing economies is fuelling the market demand.



Photoacoustic Imaging Market Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the largest share in the market for Photoacoustic Imaging in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and a spur in healthcare expenditure. The elderly population in North America has resulted in high demand for Photoacoustic Imaging studies, which fuels the market growth.

APAC emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Photoacoustic Imaging market. The key factors contributing to the growth are the rising healthcare expenditure, the widespread burden of cancer, and increasing investments by public and private organizations.



Biomedical PA imaging is currently at a rising stage of clinical translation and it is of utter importance for research institutions as well as academic establishments to make portable and affordable delivery and detection solutions to expand smoother transition to clinic. Issue helps to address a wide spectrum of PA imaging techniques, primarily targeting on latest advances in light sources along with its delivery methods, w1hich makes detection strategies which help maintain affordable PA imaging solutions.



Key Highlights From The Report.

In June, 2020, Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. launched the first of its kind ultra high to low frequency ultrasound imaging system equipped with a frequency range from 71-1 MHz. With an open and configurable architecture, this product is specifically targeted towards scientific research community.

The highly going incidence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases and cancer is pressing the utilization of non-invasive and real-time diagnostic methods for detection. When it is compared to traditional ultrasound, the technology is emerging as a crucial diagnostic approach for the detecting as well as managing chronic disorders easy. This is mainly because of its efficiency in the functional characterization of living tissues, the growing demand for PA is increasing in clinical as well as preclinical research favorably for the initial detection of cancer as well as the abnormalities in cardiovascular diseases and microcirculation.

Attributing to the recent technological advancements, the established and emerging manufacturers in the market, are also developing and offering innovative Photoacoustic Imaging solutions. Furthermore, because of the potential usage in humans, research is underway to develop and produce novel clinical Photoacoustic Imaging solutions.



Key participants include illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.



Photoacoustic Imaging Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging Systems

Lasers

Transducers

Contrast Agents

Software



Photoacoustic Imaging Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics



Photoacoustic Imaging Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Hematology

Others



