Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global polylactic acid (PLA) Market is projected to be worth USD 5,944.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for polylactic acid (PLA), a bioplastic, is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its widespread application in packaging, textile, transport, agriculture, medical, and electronics, among others. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the growth of the market. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic.



The increasing demand for uninterruptible power supply systems for industrial operations in the manufacturing or chemical, or oil & gas industries results in the growing usage of Polylactic Acid-based lithium-ion batteries. The ongoing trend of energy conservation and increasing preference towards renewable battery energy over fuel energy is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry.



Based on the types, the Polylactic Acid market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability.



This report on the global Polylactic Acid Market provides a comprehensive evaluation from various perspectives including regional growth, competition, and market segmentation.



Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2018, Teijin Ltd. made an announcement about the development of a formable film, which is resistant to gasoline and produced from PLA NEXT® bio-plastic to substitute chrome plating, adopted by Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. for use in the nonconductive door handles having smart-entry systems.

Production of polylactic acid (PLA) consumes about 35.0% of energy than required for conventional plastics and causes 68.0% fewer GHG emissions. Besides, on incineration, it does not produce toxic volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Poly-L-lactic acid possesses a much slower absorption rate compared to PGA in orthopedic implants. The L (Levo) form of this bioplastic is highly crystalline, takes as much as 5 to 7 years for absorption.

Fabrics produced from polylactic acid (PLA) fibers possess a better fire-resistant property and are appropriate to cater to the fire safety standards required for textiles deployed in public occupancy buildings' interior furnishings. Typical textile products comprise cubicle curtains, drapery, wall coverings, and outdoor coverings like tents and tarpaulins.

The polylactic acid (PLA) market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 19.7% in the forecast period, due to the spiraling consumption of bio-polylactic acid in the packaging and medical applications, which are being boosted by the demand in emerging economies in the region.

NatureWorks LLC, a leading market player, manufactures Ingeo, its polylactic acid (PLA) bioplastic, from dextrose sugar extracted from the starch present in corn, cultivated for many functional and industrial applications.

Key participants include Teijin Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Synbra Technology BV, Hitachi Ltd., BASF SE, Futerro, Sulzer Ltd., NatureWorks LLC, Zheijiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd., and Total Corbion PLA, among others.



Key questions answered by the report

At what rate will the Polylactic Acid market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What would be the impact on Polylactic Acid in the Asia Pacific region?

What is the key application of Polylactic Acid?

What are the future growth strategies adopted by market players?



The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis includes resources such as tables, charts, and graphic images.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid)

PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Textile

Transport

Agriculture

Electronics

Medical

Others



The publication dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments, providing historical revenues along with estimated revenues for all sectors. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets, taking an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.



