Polyolefins Key Players, Market Size Analysis, Type and Forecast Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2023

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Worldwide Polyolefins Market Overview



Polyolefin (PO) basically a polymer, formed by the polymerization of olefin monomer units, are rapidly replacing polyamides & other types of plastics; owing to the material characteristics of these polymers. Owing to the properties such as resistance to extreme heat, solvent impact & degradation, Polyolefin makes a product sturdy & hence durable.



Simultaneously, offering the product with some unique properties like lightweight, nontoxic, and non-contaminating, Polyolefin makes it strong to withstand exposure to most of the chemicals at room temperature for up to 24 hours. Owing to their biocompatible nature, polyolefins have proven to be far more effective in the biomedical field as well. Offering multiple applications ranging from bone substitutes manufacturing to tissue adhesives and manufacturing of control drug delivery devices, these polymers have become one of the important component in manufacturing quality medical devices and disposable products.



Polyolefins Market has witnessed a very broad market in coming recent years



Global Key Players



LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, W.R. Grace, E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, PolyOne Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, Arkema SA and SABIC are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Polyolefins Market.



Recyclable, Cost Effective, Low cost, versatile, yet easily process-able Polyolefin offers us with innumerable products that are useful in our day to day life. From household use to specialized industrial applications, Polyolefins are the largest volume polymers in the plastic industry today. Therefore, Polyolefins have garnered much more prominence over the past decade. And its market has garnered exponential traction of the global platform.



Recognizing the potential of the market to grow further in the years to come, Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed study report giving out the market forecast for the period 2017 – 2023. In its analysis, MRFR asserts that the global Polyolefins market is expected to reach up to USD 324 billion by 2023 growing at 6.49% CAGR during review period of 2017-2023.



In addition to the Biomedical industry, other industries that predominantly drive the market growth include; Automotive, Packaging, Construction, & Electronics & Electricals. All these mentioned industries are burgeoning currently, hence, trends in production and supply of these industries are significant for the growth of Polyolefins Market. The global factors influencing the automotive market are bound to impact the market growth of Polyolefin equally.



On the other hand, factors such as commodification of the product along with the price volatility of raw materials; are estimated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing industrial applications of Polyolefins such as packaging and automobile industries; will provide impetus to the market growth to a large extent.



Worldwide Polyolefins Market Competitive Analysis



The global Market of Polyolefins is highly competitive and fragmented. Many large and small key players operating in the market are churning the competition to gain competitive advantage. To sustain their market position these players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, expansion, and technology launch. Manufacturers operating in the Polyolefins Market strive to deliver the best quality, reliable and consistent pure high-quality Polyolefins products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.



Industry/ Innovation /Related News



February 26, 2018 – Ultrapolymers (Belgium), leading global provider for technical consultation and service announced its plans to extend portfolio with medical polymer solutions. Extending its distribution agreement of INEOS Styrolution Styrenic Specialties, covering Europe region; the company has included in its distribution portfolio, with Purell EP370S, Lyondellbasell's newest Purell polyolefin resins, Purell RP375R and a nucleated polypropylene copolymer.



October 20, 2017 – VELOX GmbH (Germany) a leading global leader for the supply & marketing of raw material for the plastics & other industries announced its partnership with Repsol S.A. (Spain), a leading global producer of polyolefins. The partnership was formed based on the increasing the amount of security for the Velox's healthcare customers in an evolving regulatory environment.



Worldwide Polyolefins Market Segments



Global Polyolefins Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.



By Types : Comprises - Polyethylene (PE) – HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, Polypropylene (PP), & others



By Applications : Blow Moulding, Film & Sheets, Injection Moulding, Fibers, & others



End User Industries : Automotive, Packaging, Construction, Electronics & Electricals, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, & etc.



By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.



Segment Polyethylene by Types accounted for 46% of market share in 2015; in 2016, the segment acquired the market value of USD 96.6 billion; & during forecast period, the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45%.



Segment Packaging by End-User industries, has emerged as the leading industry in global polyolefins market.



Full report on Polyolefins Market report spread across 151 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyolefins-market-2949



Worldwide Polyolefins Market Regional Analysis



Asia pacific has dominated the market for Polyolefins with the largest market share, accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow further by 2023. Attributing to the augmented demand for plastic in electronic products, developing economies of APAC region; such as India, Taiwan, Malaysia and China are expiring a rapid growth. This demand is expected to heighten further during the forecasted period.



North-America and Europe are the growing market for Polyolefins and are expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023.



List Of Figures



FIGURE 1 Polyolefin Market Segmentation



FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology



FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Polyolefin Market



FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Polyolefin Market



FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Polyolefin Market In 2014, By Country (In %)



FIGURE 6 Global Polyolefin Market, 2015-2022, (USD Billion)



FIGURE 7 Sub-Segments Of Applications



FIGURE 8 Global Polyolefin Market Size By Application



FIGURE 9 Share Of Films & Sheet In Global Polyolefin Industry, 2012 To 2022



FIGURE 10 Share Of Blow Molding In Global Polyolefin Industry, 2012 To 2022