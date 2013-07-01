Pop Music Sensation Matthew Najar Releases His First Official Radio Single in More Than Two Years, 'Don't Need Clothes'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Pop music sensation Matthew Najar has been living up to his moniker recently as he releases his first official radio single in more than two years, ‘Don’t Need Clothes’. ‘Don’t Need Clothes’ is the singers first major release since his last hit single ‘Don’t Wanna Be’ (2010) which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Dance Music charts in the United States and at 10 in the United Kingdom. It seems there is a theme here, first there was ‘Don’t Wanna Be’ and now it is ‘Don’t Need Clothes’. What doesn’t he want to be? A singer? Why doesn’t he need clothes? The theme is curious.



The latest single reflects a completely new side to the singer, one not seen before. The official music video for ‘Don’t Need Clothes’ is actually a collection of homemade video footage of Najar and an unidentified young women gallivanting around an anonymous city. The video insinuates that the pair are causing trouble and having fun, but is the footage real or is it staged? Either way the footage doesn’t showcase any of Najar’s famous dance moves or precise vocal choreography and has been criticized by music critics for this reason. Najar’s own fan base has however welcomed the single and its accompanying video with open arms, as has the wider music community. Rolling Stone Magazine did praise Najar on the video saying it was “risky to release, but (Najar) pulled it off”, also calling him a “music magician”. The success of ‘Don’t Need Clothes’ has been on a grand scale climbing to number 40 on the Billboard Dance Music charts, and that was a week before it was officially released. Officially the single was released yesterday worldwide and has now claimed a number 2 position on the Billboard Dance Music charts ahead of Rihanna, Justin Bieber, One Direction and Bruno Mars making ‘Don’t Need Clothes’ his most successful single to date.



With the success of ‘Don’t Need Clothes’, a new album launching at the end of 2013, an Asian tour starting in October 2013, a North American and Asian world tour in 2014 and numerous appearances and performances along the way, is the pressure too much for the young entertainer to handle? Some think so, and we agree. In the past Najar has been an easy target for paparazzi, he was courteous and even chatted to the snappers on occasion, ensuring they had the pictures they required. Recently Najar has been reported being increasingly aggressive towards the members of the press, allowing his security (which has more than doubled in the past year alone) to be heavy handed with them. Media outlets have reported that his style of dress has been increasingly erratic. There have been reports that the singer has been causing havoc on the streets of Los Angeles in exotic sports cars, going on inane shopping sprees and even reports which suggest that his label, Universal Music, is at its wits end with him. One report from the Mirror UK noted that Universal Music “have almost had enough of (Najar)”, they need him to “get control or take a holiday”. Fears that the singer could be heading off the rails are ever increasing.



Now, in the ‘Don’t Need Clothes’ video, Najar seemingly disregards what the wider media are saying about him by showing footage of him ‘being a rebel’, perse. Questions are being raised about Najar’s ability to conduct a full concert tour and there are fears that some shows may be cancelled if the singer doesn’t collect himself. This would be a major letdown and surely stump the sales of his upcoming album if he had to cancel any concerts on his Asian tour. His management have reassured fans that no shows would be cancelled and that the singer was in perfect health as he prepares for his world class performances. Matthew Najar could not be contacted for comment on this article. ‘Don’t Need Clothes’ is available worldwide on iTunes Music and in all good retail stores.



