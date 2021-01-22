New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Porous filters possess inter-connected porosity that is fabricated with the use of metal powder particles and by application of powder metallurgy techniques. The Porous Filter have robust applications for separation of solid materials from gases and liquids during flowing fluids especially under pressure and metering for storing reservoirs.



The critical problem in the market is the presence of tremendous competition among the firms. However, the presence of a vast number of firms has induced them to produce a diverse variety of products to capture a more significant market share. The market has grown over the last few years, and the types of products produced have also increased. Although there are a vast number of firms, the top four players in the market account for over 50% of the market's revenue.



Key Players in the Porous Filter Market



Entegris

Baoji Saga

Purolator

Mott

Porvair

GKN

Swift Filters

Capstan Incorporated

Pall Corporation

Applied Porous Technologies

PMF



Market Drivers:



The porous filters are being adopted from manufacturing industries and for chemical filtration applications is propelling growth of the global porous filter market. Robust applications from purification of natural juices to wastewater treatment are estimated to boost growth of the global porous filter market. Additionally, the factors such as detergents, organic solvents, and streams containing polymers are boosting demand for porous filters and in turn is driving growth of the market globally.



Increasing need for filter replacements especially across the end-use industries such as food & beverage, steam filtration, catalyst recovery, filter/demineralizer, polymer filtration, petrochemical, and pharmaceuticals are contributing to the growth of the market.



Porous Filter Market: Segmentation



This report shows the revenue growth at a global, regional, and country-level to have a neutral perspective on market performance. It analyzes market trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Porous Filter Market based on type and application.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Stainless Steel Material

Nickel-Based Material

Titanium-Based Material

Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Electronics Industry

Others



Regional Outlook



Geographically, the North America dominating the global porous filter market and is projected to retain its leading position during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increase in investments for research and development activities, coupled with strong presence of several key players in the region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to expand with a substantial CAGR during over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing research for better and improved filters for industries.



Major selling points of this research report



Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market.

Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration.

Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches.

Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools.

Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors.



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Porous Filter market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Porous Filter market size

2.2 Latest Porous Filter market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Porous Filter market key players

3.2 Global Porous Filter size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Porous Filter market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continued…



