Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Dynamics & Global Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2021 -- The global probiotics in animal feed market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach about USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026. The demand for probiotics in animal feed in fortified foods is projected to remain high due to the increasing awareness about their benefits, and willingness of consumers to purchase premium products incorporated with probiotics in animal feed. The use of probiotics in animal feed has shown positive effects on overall animal health. The market for poultry has been increasing gradually over the past decade with the growing demand for egg and poultry meat across the globe.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increase in the production of compound feed



With the rise in demand for meat and meat products and the increase in the importance of protein-rich diets among consumers across the globe, the demand for compound feed s is growing in the Asia Pacific, North American, and European countries. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that by 2050, the demand for food products would grow by 60%, and that of animal protein would grow by 1.7% per year. The major feed producing countries in the world include China, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India, and Russia. The demand for chicken and red meat has been growing in these countries, which has also contributed to the growth of the market.



Restraints: International quality standards and regulations for probiotics in animal feed products



International bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Center of Veterinary Medicine (CVM), World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission (EC), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), Natural Health Product Directorate (NHPD), and the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) regulate the usage of various additives in feed products and issue stringent regulations for probiotic manufacturers. These organizations control the usage of different chemicals and ingredients used in feed processing.



Opportunities: Innovations and technological advancements in the feed industry



Innovations have been a key focus area in the feed industry, particularly for additives, wherein regulatory bodies, such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are constantly engaged in research and identification of sustainable feed additives. To meet the growing demand, feed manufacturers are offering the best ingredients and technologies to develop innovative additive combinations. Based on the insights received from the field studies, ~70% of feed manufacturers have begun combining different feed additives to benefit from the combined results. This increased dependence on innovations in the additives industry has also led to an increase in the number of on-farm testing sessions conducted.



Challenges: High R&D costs for developing new probiotic strains



Substantial investments in R&D activities and investments in laboratories, research equipment, and the high cost of hiring trained professionals create barriers for the development of the market for probiotics in animal feed. The scientific validation regarding the usage of probiotics in their applications becomes a success to this market. Probiotic applications are linked with health benefits, which makes it challenging for manufacturers to get an adequate return on high initial investments. Key companies such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark) and DowDuPont (US) have focused their strategies on building a strong R&D base to gain a competitive advantage, which has created a barrier for other players in the market for probiotics in animal feed.



