Professional Carpet Cleaning Tips for Spring Cleaning

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- It's finally springtime! Spring cleaning doesn't have to be a hassle. Ken from Dirtblasters Carpet Cleaning shared why cleaning your carpets is so important.



Spring is that time of the year when we really think most about getting a fresh start. Keeping your carpets and upholstery clean year-round really is a good idea. With kids coming and going constantly and often wearing their shoes in the house or maybe your pet is tracking in dirt and leaving urine stains. Whatever it may be, carpets and furniture always need deep cleaning. Dirt, skin oils, food, drink and pet stains can degrade your carpet and that's why they need regular maintenance cleaning. By having your carpet, rugs and upholstery professionally cleaned, you are removing the embedded soils, odors and stains which can not only improve the carpet and rugs appearance, but can also prevent premature wear. Since a very high temperature of hot water extraction is used via Truck-mounted units the dry times are very short.



Every time you walk on dirty carpets they get mashed around mixing with sand and soils creating abrasions on the carpet fibers. These will appear as scratches on the fiber when examined under a microscope. Furthermore these scratches can act like new "Dye sites" stubbornly holding in whatever land in it such as dirt and other unwanted foreign matter. When the carpet is clean it can remove a majority of this problem before the problem becomes permanent.



The frequency of cleaning is all about your own home's traffic levels and soil loads. Depending on those factors you may need your carpets and upholstery cleaned every quarter, every half year or annually. The Dirtblasters Method uses no soaps or harsh chemicals, so it leaves no dirt-attracting residues or toxins behind. Dirt Blasters has their own proprietary non-toxic cleaning system implemented over 20 years ago and is light years ahead of the competition who have only recently jumped on the "Green" ban wagon.



Pet and kid friendly, owner operated, guaranteed results, fair pricing and flexible scheduling is the DirtBlasters way.



Schedule your custom cleaning and pricing today.



About Dirt Blasters Carpet Cleaning

Dirt Blasters is Atlanta, GA's 1st green steam cleaning service serving Atlanta's residential and commercial office buildings.



Media Contact



Dirt Blasters Carpet Cleaning

Business phone: (404) 403-0045

Business Owner name: Ken Kaplan

Bus. hrs/day: Monday - Saturday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm Sunday: Closed

Address: 6637 Ridge Moore Drive Atlanta, GA 30360

Person- Business email: info@dirtblasters.com

Website: https://www.dirtblasters.com/