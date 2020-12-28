New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market is set to attain a valuation of USD 6.71 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. As they are light, abrasion resistant and possess long-term mechanical properties, PU sole (footwear polyurethane) is considered to be one of the most desirable materials used in the manufacture of footwear. Shoes made from this material are preferred as they are very practical and keep water out.



High demand and supply for footwear, superior properties of PU sole, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario are key factors contributing to high CAGR during forecast period.



Companies considered and profiled in the report- Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings Coim Group, Covestro, Dowdupont Euro Foam Group, Huntsman Manali Petrochemicals, Rogers Corporation VCM Polyurethanes and Wanhua Chemical Group



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the PU sole market is the high disposable income of the consumers who are willing to spend on high quality and long-lasting expensive footwear. The evolving fashion industry in the economy acts as a boost to this PU sole market. The superior properties of PU sole have propelled the market compared to materials like rubber and leather. The taste and preference of the people is a key factor for the growth of the market along with the research activities undertaken to introduce innovative products.



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Sports

Leisure

Work & Safety

Slippers & Sandals

Others



Raw Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (TDI)

Polyols



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Men

Women

Children



The report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Regional Analysis



This report offers an analysis of different market regions, including Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Regional analysis is a key factor for any startups or industrialist looking to upgrade and make impactful changes in the PU sole (footwear polyurethane). This study gives an overview of the market in various sectors to help the stakeholders in strategizing business decisions.



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



Who are the prominent players of the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market?

What is the expected growth rate of the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market for the forecast timeline?

What are the recent mergers and acquisitions the industry has witnessed?

What are the key factors likely to drive or impede the growth of the market over the projected timeline?

What regions and segments are anticipated to show promising growth over the coming years?



