Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global PVDF membrane market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,072.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membrane is one the most popular polymers and it has high chemical resistance, good process-ability, excellent thermal stability, and extraordinary mechanical properties.



The report on the PVDF Membrane market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive.



The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the PVDF Membrane market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.



The global PVDF Membrane market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, MICRODYN-NADIR released a new brand for their line of hollow-fiber PVDF ultrafiltration products. MICRODYN PureULTRA is used to treat groundwater, surface water, tertiary treated wastewater, and seawater.

Hydrophilic PVDF membrane has lower protein binding properties along with high flow rate and high loading capacity. It can be used to remove bacteria from culture mediums and other protein solutions.

Ultrafiltration is a pressure-driven purification process that is used to separate particles from soluble compounds by using ultrafine membranes. It is an ideal technology for reverse osmosis pretreatment, desalination pretreatment, and wastewater reclamation.

High investments in research and development activities by biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to drive the end use industry segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019, due to growing population as well as rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. Growing need for water treatment and filtration of industrial wastewater in the region is likely to boost the PVDF membrane market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Merck Millipore, Cytiva, Arkema, Koch Separation Solutions, Pall, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GVS, Membrane Solutions, CITIC Envirotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

General Filtration

Sample Preparation

Bead-based Assays

Others



End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Biopharmaceutical

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



