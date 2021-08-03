Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- Renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific encompass a very wide range of different specialities, both established and innovative. The Asia Pacific Region is home to some of the most forward-thinking projects in this field and a location where there is currently a lot of activity. Nations such as Singapore, where there is the advantage of significantly more hours of sunshine than in some other parts of the world, have committed to some impressive targets, including increasing renewable power capacity by four times by 2030. Singapore is now looking at the goal of generating at least 2GW of solar energy by 2030, which would be enough to power 350,000+ households. Given this focus on renewables in the Asia Pacific region, and the serious commitments made by countries like Singapore, it's no surprise that there are so many renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific and attention focused on this part of the world.



LVI Associates has worked with talented people on a global level and especially when it comes to connecting them with renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific. The firm was established in 2012 and has become a leader in specialist recruitment for engineering and infrastructure, providing key hiring support in areas such as renewables, as well as construction, transportation, building services, forensics and water and environmental. The firm's specialists are highly trained and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so as to be able to provide support that is both insightful and highly effective. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are designed for organisations keen to find the next generation of exceptional talent and individuals who are looking for infrastructure, engineering and renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific. LVI Associates works with organisations of all sizes, from agile start-ups to international names in infrastructure and engineering.



An exceptionally strong presence in Asia Pacific is combined with a broad international reach that comes from being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. LVI Associates prioritises people, both for its own business and for clients. The firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals across the sector and maintains contacts with key people in a broad spectrum of organisations. Even during the pandemic conditions of the past year the firm has remained committed to supporting positive hiring connections and enabling those who are keen to thrive to find renewable career opportunities across Asia Pacific. There are also roles available in many other fields with LVI Associates, including: Segment Marketing Manager, Senior Process Engineer, Technical Advisor [Wind], Civil Design Manager [Renewable Energy], Technical Support Engineer [Solar], Senior E&IC Engineer [Design & Maintenance] and Data Centre Facility Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.