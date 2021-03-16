New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global returnable packaging market is forecast to reach USD 59.24 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Integration of various market factors is supporting the growth of the market. The expansion of transportation & logistics industry and packaging sector has played a pivotal role in increasing the demand for this type of packaging. The underlying reason being, in these industries, the effective disperse of the packaged goods, without it being damaged is essential. The market is also benefited by the expansion of the e-commerce sector across different parts of the globe. For the operation of this sector, protection of the packaged good from being tampered or damaged is crucial, which increases the relevance of this packaging in the industry.



In addition to that, the availability of this type of packaging in different materials for varying handling and transportation purposes acts as a major attraction for end-user industries. Usually, this packaging is foldable in nature that helps in minimizing return shipments costs. The packaging also has the scope of customizing inner packaging for reaffirming protection of the packaged goods.



In context of region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising application of packaging in expanding end-user industries like healthcare sector, food & beverages industry, and rising demand for partial sustainable packaging are some of the factors spurring the growth of the market in this region.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The latest report highlights the significant market changes that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The global Returnable Packaging business sector has been undergoing the repercussions of the pandemic that has massively disrupted the global market dynamics and trends and impacted the market in several unfavorable ways. Moreover, the public health emergency has adversely affected the global supply chain and brought about major fluctuations in product prices and demand. However, the global Returnable Packaging market will regain traction in the post-COVID era, industry experts believe.



Regional Scenario:



The geographical outlook of the global Returnable Packaging market is an essential component of this report. The global Returnable Packaging market is categorized into several key regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects have been thoroughly assessed.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Returnable Packaging market are listed below:



Menasha Corporation, Brambles, Schoeller Allibert, Myers Industries, DS Smith, Rehrig Pacific Company, Nefab Group, IPL Plastics, Vetropack Holding, Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA.



Market Segmentation, by Product Type:



Metal



Plastic



Glass



Wood



Foam



Market Segmentation, by Application:



Food & Beverages



Automotive



Healthcare



Consumer Durables



Others



