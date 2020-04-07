"Rewiring Your Brain" with Landmark Recovery Radio on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the upcoming show "DREAM BIG" interview with Landmark and Dr. Laurel Mellin as they her new book. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on February 25th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/121960/conversations-on-mental-health .



In this episode Landmark has on New York Times Bestselling author Dr. Laurel Mellin joining us to talk about her new book, The Stress Overload Solution: Emotional Brain Training.



About Dr. Laurel Mellin

Laurel Mellin, Ph.D., is a New York Times bestselling author; health psychologist; Associate Clinical Professor, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco and founder of the Emotional Brain Training (EBT) method.



About Landmark Recovery

Recovery Radio is the premiere radio show and podcast on addiction treatment and recovery. Over the course of each season, we will discuss facts and dispel myths surrounding what addiction is and isn't. You'll hear from experts in a wide range of subjects, including addiction specialists, mental health professionals, recovering addicts, and rehab facility administrators. You'll learn about the factors that predispose someone to develop an addiction, understand the role that genetics and environment play, and hear about the history of illicit substances and their devastating effects on our communities.



If you're concerned about yourself or a loved one's substance dependency, Recovery Radio will be your source for finding the information, tools, and inspiration to navigate the road to recovery. New podcast content will be available every Tuesday at 9 AM Pacific Time on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel, our website, and syndicated to podcast partners worldwide.



