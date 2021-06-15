RJ Animation Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Upcoming Animated Short Film

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- Richie Jimenez is a Phoenix based American multimedia artist, teacher, and the founder of RJ Animation. He has proudly announced that he is recreating his school project called Harry Fishing with a new title and a full production crew. This new animated short film project is now called Fishing for the Soul, and it is an inspiring story about dealing with loss and appreciation of life and an unlikely friendship that changes everything forever.



To introduce this animated project to the world, RJ Animation has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and the Arizona based company is welcoming generous support and backing. This particular Kickstarter campaign will raise funds to cover the pre-production costs of the animated short, and Richie is welcoming everyone to become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations.



"Our ultimate vision is not only to complete the production of our short but also to bring this collaborative proof of concept to animation communities around the world that lack the resources and opportunities." Said Richie Jimenez, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Richie has picked some of the best animation graduates from Grand Canyon University and Huntington University, and the project will inspire the next generation of animated filmmakers worldwide.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at www.kickstarter.com/projects/fishingforthesoul/fishing-for-the-soul-pre-production and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 3,500 and RJ Animation is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Fishing for the Soul

Fishing for the Soul is an upcoming animated short film about dealing with loss and appreciation of life, and a unique blend of emotions of fun, laughter, suspense and happiness. The project is a creation of a multi-talented American multimedia artist Richie Jimenez, who is also a gifted 3D artist and producer. He is also an animation and 3D instructor at 2 major universities in Phoenix, Arizona, and he has been teaching since 2013.



