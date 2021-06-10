Former World Bank Group President, Dr. Jim Yong Kim, Reveals What Shaped His Identity as an Asian American and Global Leader

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Born in South Korea to parents uncharacteristically NOT urging "just fit in," Dr. Kim reveals his early years in America—feelings as an outsider, often stared at, and struggles with what being Korean means. His Father, tough and unashamed of his roots, guided his son to complete medical school before other studies, so he'd "have a skill that no one can take away from you."



Unlike Asian stereotypes, Dr. Kim divulges his nature as a fighter and shares fondly his exhilarating, formative time at Brown University's "Third World Center" and feeling closest to his fellow people of color. You may be surprised: studying anthropology was largely a way to resolve his identity crisis, and rather than "service," fighting for justice is his raison d'être, compelling his fearlessness to "speak truth to justice" on uncomfortable topics to the world's most powerful political leaders and respected experts.



Hear him talk of his difficulty with tough conversations, his "no cry zone" at Partners in Health, "fighting for things worth fighting for," and many insights from his roles around the world, including:



"Global action is extremely difficult—the personalities matter a lot."



"Optimism is a moral choice."



Dr. Kim talks of his regrets, worries he has for the world and why he remains optimistic. He sees Asians waking up to "things not being fine" as a good thing.



"People knowing how it feels to be Asian can create greater awareness for ALL underrepresented groups and a powerful sense of solidarity. With the awakening of BLM and The Asian American Foundation—there's a sense it is possible to be respectful of all people and their choices."



Tune in to Episode #83 here: https://bit.ly/3znfVyq https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3923/say-it-skillfully



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.