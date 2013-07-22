SEMICONDUCTOR BROAD LINE on the Hit List: ON Semiconductor Corp, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Maxim Integrated Products Inc. NXP Semiconductors NV

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)



ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN) increased 0.19% and closed at $7.97 on a traded volume of 5.10 million shares, in comparison to 5.56 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 22.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and its total outstanding shares are 450.76million.



Will ONNN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON Semiconductor) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of semiconductor components that address the design needs of electronic systems and products.



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) soared 0.88% and closed at $12.57on a traded volume of 4.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.04 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 30.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.08 and $12.57.



Will CY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Cypress), delivers high-performance, mixed-signal and programmable solutions. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer and Computation Division, Data Communications Division, Memory Products Division, and Emerging Technologies and Other



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) jumped up 0.73 % and closed at $27.60. So far in three months, the stock is down -11.68%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.43 and $33.67 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.80. Its introductory price for the day was $27.36, with the overall traded volume of 3.45 million shares.



Will MXIM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim), designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, commonly referred to as analog circuits, for a large number of customers in diverse geographical locations. Maxim’s linear and mixed signal products serve four end-markets: industrial, communications, consumer and computing.



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) after opening its shares at the price of $32.95, dropped -1.21% to close at $32.69 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.97 million shares, in comparison to 2.01 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $20.07 and $33.94 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.98. Its introductory price for the day was $32.95.



Will NXPI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company is a semiconductor company. The Company provides High Performance Mixed Signal and Standard Product solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/